WVU Tech to play doubleheader at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) men’s and women’s basketball teams will be playing a doubleheader at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.Many community partners came together to make this opportunity possible for the Golden Bears. Thanks to generous support from the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association and Jarrett Construction, the games will be free for anyone who wants to attend.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the great folks at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to put on these two River States Conference (RSC) games. As we continue to expand our athletic footprint, these opportunities are something we definitely appreciate. With the help of our sponsors from the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association and Jarrett Construction, we are pleased to announce that admission to both games will be free to everyone,” says Kenny Howell, Athletic Director at WVU Tech. “We hope to see our familiar faces from Raleigh County in attendance and will be excited to welcome our friends, alumni and fans from the Kanawha Valley and surrounding areas who want to see some fantastic small college basketball.”

Mike Fry, '84, president of the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association (TGBAA), is excited for the Association to connect with alumni, students, employees and friends at the games. “By helping support the ticket buyout for the games, we hope that our fellow alumni and our friends in the Charleston area will come out and support our WVU Tech Golden Bear men’s and women’s basketball teams.”

John Jarrett, '84, president and founder of Jarrett Construction, is a co-sponsor of the games. “Jarrett Construction is a proud supporter of WVU Tech. We believe in Golden Bears hiring Golden Bears, West Virginia’s best and brightest. We want to continue to hire and connect with WVU Tech students and alumni. I’m a proud Tech grad and love to support WVU Tech and Golden Bear Athletics,” shared Jarrett.

"We're excited to welcome the Golden Bears to Charleston. We also look forward to welcoming players, staff, fans and boosters from Oakland City University. This is a great opportunity to showcase our city and facilities, as well as host some exciting NAIA basketball,” says Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Tim Brady.

OVG360 (Oak View Group) and General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Patrick Leahy, says this is a way to bring additional local college sports to the city.

"Hosting the WVU Tech men's and women's basketball teams at the Coliseum is another way to showcase local sports. We look forward to seeing local basketball fans and high school teams come out to watch the collegiate level of play," Leahy says.

Both coaches are excited to be able to play in Charleston and understand what it means to play at the Coliseum.

“Some of our players have been fortunate to play there in high school for the West Virginia State Tournament. The guys that have not played there are looking forward to it. It will be high-level college basketball in a very fun environment. This is a great opportunity for our programs to compete with Oakland City at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center,” says George Wilmore, head men’s basketball coach for the Golden Bears.

Women’s head coach Roger Hodge echoes Wilmore’s sentiment.

“Having grown up in West Virginia and starting my coaching career here, I understand the significance that Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center holds in relation to basketball within the state. It has been the site of some of the most historic games that West Virginia has ever seen. I have watched many games there and have been on the bench in the facility as a young coach a long time ago. This will be my first time working as a head coach there, so the experience will be special for me. Not only do I consider it an honor for our basketball program to play in the Charleston Coliseum, but it is also great for our institution. The positive exposure of playing in such an outstanding venue highlights the growth of WVU Tech. What a great opportunity this will be for our program and school to showcase what we are all about! I encourage the Golden Bear family to come and support our teams and the school,” says Hodge.

For more information about Golden Bear Athletics, visit goldenbearathletics.com.

Event information:

January 7, 2023

1 p.m. Women’s game

3 p.m. Men’s game

Both games are free and open to the public.

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

200 Civic Center Dr., Charleston, WV 25301

