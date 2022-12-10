(Video) Iran’s public protests execution of Mohsen Shekari as uprising enters 85th day
The regime ruling Iran, in its efforts to put an end to the Iranian people’s ongoing nationwide uprising, executed Mohsen Shekari yesterday for the “crime” of blocking a road During a protest in the capital for an end to the mullahs’ regime.
On Friday, the people of Sistan and Baluchestan held anti-regime protest rallies after Friday prayers, as has become the norm in recent months where forces opened fire at people. The protest rallies took place despite heavy security measures on Friday.
On Thursday in Washington, DC, the Org. of Iranian American Communities hosted a Senate Briefing in support of the uprising in Iran for a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran. Senior members of the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Robert Menendez.
In Arak, a large crowd gathered to mark the 40th day of the murder of Mehrshad Shahidi on Thursday. He was only 20, killed in cold blood by the regime.
While the mullahs sought to install fear into the country’s restive population, Iranian protesters took to the streets once again in different cities not only to condemn the horrific execution of a demonstrator but also to continue their call for an end to the mullahs’ regime.
The international community, including the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, along with Amnesty International and other global human rights organizations, have condemned this heinous crime.
Calls to hold the mullahs’ regime accountable are escalating and it is high time that words render meaningful actions against Tehran’s rulers.
Early reports from inside Iran indicate that on Friday morning merchants and storeowners in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, are continuing their general strike.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 565 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
The regime’s Mizan news agency, affiliated with the judiciary, reported the execution, accusing the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.
This execution comes as other detainees also face execution for their involvement in the protests. Activists are warning that others could also be put to death as at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.
On Friday, the people of Sistan and Baluchestan province held anti-regime protest rallies after Friday prayers, as has become the norm in recent months. The protest rallies took place despite heavy security measures by regime authorities, including the dispatching of a large contingent of forces to the province on Thursday. Protests were reported in Zahedan, Khash, and Pishin.
The protesters condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari and called for the overthrow of the regime, called Khamenei a “disgrace” and vowed to avenge the hundreds of protesters killed by security forces during the nationwide uprising.
“I will kill those who killed my brother!” and “Death to the Basij and IRGC!” the protesters were chanting. The protesters demanded the release of the thousands of protesters who have been arrested in recent months, many of whom are under threat of being executed.
Protesters also showed national solidarity across Iran’s ethnicities by holding signs that read “Kurds, Baluch, Arabs, Azeris are all brothers!” This goes against the regime’s long-standing campaign of trying to sow division across ethnic and religious lines. The people of Iran are united today in one goal: overthrowing the mullahs’ rule.
In Kermanshah, a large crowd gathered to hold a protest rally in Taq-e Boston. The protesters were attacked by security forces, who opened fire on them and tried to disperse them. Clashes between security forces and protesters continued late into the night.
In Sanandaj, protesters returned to the streets on Friday night to hold anti-regime protest rallies. Protesters chanted “Death to Khamenei!” and called for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.
In response to the brutal execution of Mohsen Shekari, the residents of Tehran’s Sattarkhan district held a large protest rally at night and chanted slogans against the regime and its leader.
The protesters marched in the streets despite security measures and shouted, “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Death to the dictator!” “I will kill those who killed my brother!” and “We don’t want a child-killing regime!”
On Thursday morning storeowners in the cities of Sanandaj in Kurdistan Province, Ravansar in Kermanshah Province, and Najafabad in Isfahan Province took to the streets protesting their local authorities’ decisions to shutter the stores of those who participated in the recent three-day strikes in solidarity with the ongoing Iranian revolution.
In Sanandaj, family and friends were seen gathering in the early morning hours of Thursday to bury Hooman Abdullahi, a local killed by regime security forces in the recent protests.
The funeral was held under tight security conditions as authorities had dispatched many units to the scene to prevent anti-regime protests. Signs of pellet rounds and broken bones were vivid on his body, according to eyewitnesses.
In Arak, a large crowd gathered to mark the 40th day of the murder of Mehrshad Shahidi on Thursday. Mehrshad was one of the hundreds of youths killed in cold blood by security forces.
The regime’s oppressive forces attacked the people and tried to them from holding their rally. In response, the people resisted the regime’s security forces and chanted slogans against Khamenei, and called for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule. Videos show helicopters flying over Arak to intimidate the people and control the situation.
On Thursday in Washington, DC, the Organization of Iranian American Communities hosted a Senate Briefing in support of the uprising in Iran for a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran. Senior members of the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen.
Lindsey Graham, Ranking Member of the Budget Committee, addressed the event with their support for the Iranian people’s ongoing protests and revolution.
Other speakers at this event included Senator Thom Tillis, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator John Boozman, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Roy Blunt, and former Senator Joseph Lieberman along with Ambassador Marc Ginsberg.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi also addressed the OIAC Senate Briefing on the Iranian uprising, hailing the Iranian people for their bravery in the ongoing anti-regime protests and condemning the execution of Mohsen Shekari by the mullahs’ regime on Thursday morning.
“For the overthrow of the regime, the Iranian people and Resistance only rely on their own sacrifice and uprising. The time has come for the U.S. Senate to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the regime and the legitimate right of Iranian youths to fight the IRGC,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
“Imprisoned protester, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was executed on Khamenei’s order, showing the regime’s fear in the face of Iran’s revolution and the prospect of being overthrown. This vicious crime will fuel people’s anger. Courageous youths and protesters will not remain silent.
I urge the UN, the EU, Member States, and human rights defenders to strongly condemn Shekari’s execution and take effective and practical measures against the religious fascism ruling Iran to stop executions in Iran. Silence and inaction trample human rights values.
Political relations and diplomatic engagement with a regime that relies on executions to preserve its rule are unjustifiable. The regime’s embassies must be shut down, and its diplomats and IRGC-MOIS agents expelled,” Mrs. Rajavi explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
December 8, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Arak, Dezful, Ravansar, Sanandaj, Qom, Najafabad, Fuman, and Piranshahr.