Campus Resources ‘Underscore Importance of Mental Health’

Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice and Vice President for Student Affairs Patty Perillo sent the following email to the campus community today:

As we near the end of the semester, we commend the continued determination of our entire campus community. We also recognize that each and every one of us has faced obstacles and challenges along the way. President Pines reminded us earlier this semester that to build a connected community of care, we must check in on friends and colleagues, be mindful of our own mental wellness, and share and seek campus resources.

We highly encourage all students, faculty and staff to review, use and share these campus resources, keeping our individual and collective well-being at the center of all we do.

It is our hope that you know that you never have to carry a burden alone.

This is not the first, or the last, time you will hear us underscore the importance of mental health. As emphasized in our strategic plan, investing in people and communities is a top priority for the University of Maryland. We continue to build upon our available resources that facilitate academic, career and life goals and enhance personal growth and well-being, including the formation of a Mental Health Task Force that we will share more information about in the new year. School of Public Health Dean Boris Lushniak and Senior Associate Vice President for Well-being Warren Kelley are co-chairing this important task force.

We wish you a safe and healthy remainder of the year, and look forward to continuing to foster the health and well-being of our community in 2023!