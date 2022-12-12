Serial Entrepreneur Nikita On Weed And Whiskey News Interview With “J-Man”
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J Man” Joyner welcomes Nikita Seal, who is a “CannaMom” of twins, a U.S. Military veteran, and serial entrepreneur as his guest in an in-studio interview on Weed and Whiskey News. Seal operates four different businesses in the DFW, Texas marketplace.
J-Man shared “It’s always exciting to have entrepreneurs on our show and have them share stories of their journey. It’s truly amazing to me how many women have found their path to success by starting their own business. Ms. Seal’s story of where she was at just a few years ago and now to own four business is proof the America Dream is achievable if you put your mind to it.” Added Joyner, “I can’t wait to try a ZZ’s Ice Cream Puff!” Watch Nikita & J-Man on episode 19 which airs on December 9, 2022, at 4:20 pm CST
About Nikita Seal
Nikita Seal is a single mother and serial entrepreneur who is always anxiously achieving. The El Dorado, Arkansas native currently runs four businesses: her ZZ’s Ice Cream Puffs food truck, the luxury experience brand Pretty Rolls, the Rockstar Unicorn Air BNB, and the mental health awareness line, Anxiety is a Mutha, which she co-owns with her cousin. Starting from the bottom would be an understatement but staying on top is what Nikita is best at. Her military background may be responsible for her tenacity, but her twins are the motivation behind her businesses. When Nikita isn’t running her businesses, she’s spending time with her children and investing in her mental health.
Visit: https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv/featured/videos/weed-and-whiskey-news-episode-19
For more information contact:
https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv/
Anel Bulbul, CEO
Weed and Whiskey TV
+1 907-570-2364
anel@weedandwhiskey.com