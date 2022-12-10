Loue La Vie Exotics Takes Car Rentals to Unprecedented Levels

The company is renowned for its luxury car rentals throughout the province of Quebec.

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with uninspiring car rental companies, Loue La Vie Exotics is taking clients to unprecedented heights with its luxury vehicle rental service.Loue La Vie Exotics is a wildly popular luxury car rental company boasting three locations across Quebec. Through its service, clients can choose their dream car from the company’s wide selection of luxury and exotic vehicles - and rent it for a day, a week, or even a month. Whether for pleasure or to move during a stay in the province, Loue La Vie Exotics offers the most expansive selection of prestigious luxury vehicles at their disposal with over 70 cars to choose from.“Not only do we have the best and largest selection of exotic cars in our inventory, but we also offer exotic touring packages, Porsche tours, and even an autospa service center,” says founder of the company, Frank Germilli. “Our luxury vehicle rentals are ideal for holiday gifts, weddings, movie sets, advertising, corporate needs, or simply to drive the car you’ve always dreamed of.”As the most sought-after luxury rental company in Quebec, Loue La Vie Exotics’ inventory boasts the most popular dream car rentals to suit any need, interest, and style, including:· Ferrari 488 Spider Novitec· Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster· McLaren 650S· Audi R8 Spyder· Lamborghini Huracan Spyder· Porsche 911 GT3 RS· Mercedes G63· Corvette C8 Convertible· Range Rover· BMW I8· And many moreTo make the rental service quick and stress free, clients can easily reserve a vehicle in one location and drop it off at another. Additionally, Loue La Vie Exotics also offers a premium valet service that takes clients directly to their hotel, business centers, or to the Montreal, Quebec, or Ottawa airports.For more information about Loue La Vie Exotics, or to contact the company about renting a luxury vehicle, please visit www.louelavie.com About Loue La Vie ExoticsLoue La Vie Exotics is owned by Frank Germilli, a trusted expert in the Canadian exotic car rental industry for over 30 years. To meet the needs of all clients, Loue La Vie Exotics offers three locations in Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City.As the team at Loue La Vie Exotics believes in giving back to the community, the company hosts an annual Kids n’ Coffee event in support of the Starlight Children’s Foundation of Canada.