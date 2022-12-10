Best Holiday Gift Idea Ever? One That Includes Year-Round Recreation

Looking for the best holiday gift idea for that special outdoor enthusiast on your list?

No need to go to the stores - gift them a hunting or fishing (or combo) license to help them enjoy the wild places they love, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or fishing license are all great examples of how to give access to the great outdoors and provide support for Georgia wildlife and state-managed lands. Youth and lifetime licenses come with a plastic card, and, putting annual licenses on a beautiful “collector’s hard card” (a credit card style license) gives you the perfect stocking stuffer!

Youth License

The Youth Sportsman’s License for $15 makes a great gift for resident youth under age 16 and allows you to give a gift valued at $70! This license provides for both hunting and fishing privileges, and is good through age 17, giving them a full year sportsman’s license once they reach age 16 (when they are required to have a license).

Resident Lifetime Licenses

With a lifetime license, the Georgia resident hunter or angler on your gift list will never need to purchase another state hunting or fishing license…ever! From hunting trophy whitetails to casting for lunker largemouth, their cherished recreation in Georgia is covered. Applications and document details are at GeorgiaWildlife.com/LifetimeLicense.

Annual or Other Licenses

Can’t purchase a lifetime license? How about giving an annual or 2-year license for that hunter or angler? This purchase provides your sportsman or woman access to the Georgia outdoors, and even if they already have a current license, if you purchase a same-type license, it will “stack” onto their existing one.

Licenses are Gifts That Keep On Giving …

The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission. The sale of paid licenses is a key measure through which states receive federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding. Uses of this funding in Georgia vary from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.

More information on licenses at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes, and purchase a youth, annual, or 2-year license here GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

