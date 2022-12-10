AMASS Invites Traders to Access Modern Financial Innovations

The proliferation of online trading has allowed normal, everyday people to actively participate in the financial markets with the ‘GameStop saga’ in 2021 a sign of the power of retail investors in the markets. However, the sheer number of trading platforms in the market makes it confusing for new investors. Choosing the wrong trading platform may greatly impede a new trader’s progress. As such, it is important to employ stringent methods to evaluate an exchange that is suitable for you.

Some of the key review processes include researching a trading platform’s compliance with financial regulations, assessing the platform's trading capabilities, reviewing customer service levels as well as security and privacy features.

Many platforms are designed for professional traders and are difficult for the average person to use. This can be a challenge if you are a new trader who is just starting and struggling with concepts like limit orders, iceberg orders, time-weighted average price (TWAP) etc. Inadequate knowledge can often lead to huge losses, as is the case when a trader does not know how to set stop-losses and allow their trading positions to get liquidated.

Moreover, some platforms are more expensive than others, and it is important to find one that is affordable. This can be a challenge if you are trying to trade on a budget. If you assess the fee structure of some of the online brokers and trading platforms, it may be shocking to find out that their fees may range from 0.02% up to 0.3% - a 15 times difference.

The final drawback when it comes to using trading platforms is that it can be difficult to find a platform that meets your needs perfectly. Some platforms may have high trading volume and liquidity, but their user interface leaves much to be desired. Others may lack features that are sorely needed in today’s market climate. A one-size-fits-all approach is no longer acceptable for a platform when there are so many alternatives out there.

Beat the Odds with AMASS

The AMASS team is cognizant of the issues that modern traders are facing today.

With that, the AMASS platform was established to provide cutting edge technology in trading such as precise trade order matching, liquidity pool traffic data sharing and high-frequency quoting engines, and has now become the benchmark for the industry in the global financial markets.

AMASS believes that its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is what sets them apart from its competitors. Its customer service team is available 24/7 to help users with any issues they may have and the team is always striving to ensure that users enjoy the best possible experience on the platform.

In addition, the AMASS platform is dedicated to continually innovate, develop and improve its products and services to remain at the forefront of the financial industry. The research and development team is constantly looking to develop new cutting-edge features to better serve users. AMASS aims to provide its users with the most reliable, secure and efficient trading solutions available, to help them succeed in the ever-changing financial markets.

Features of the AMASS Trading Platform

The AMASS trading platform has a plethora of products and services that can cater to a wide range of retail investors. A notable example is copy trading, a function that allows traders to replicate the trades of a master trader. A trader would be able to filter for results based on winning percentage, risk tolerance, and maximum losses, and the trading system would automatically place trades that are similar to the ones made by the master traders.

Another product highlight would be its binary options offering, a trading instrument that allows traders to take advantage of short-term volatility to make higher profits. Traders that are concerned with potential risks can even employ AMASS’ comprehensive insurance, which serves to cover any losses from binary options trading. Upon the expiration of an out-of-the-money binary option, the system will automatically credit the amount insured into the user’s account. Traders can also employ binary options trading to hedge against their existing positions, further strengthening their portfolio.

Finally, traders who may be risk-averse but are still looking for ways to grow their assets can look into AMASS’ liquidity pools (LPs). LPs facilitate transactions for traders by acting as automated market makers, and any trader can now be a liquidity provider by pledging their digital assets as liquidity to earn a percentage of the trading fees. AMASS employs an advanced LP system that ensures low price gaps, fast trade execution, and competitive yields for liquidity providers.

The AMASS Vision

A key differentiator that makes the platform stand out from the rest is transparency.

Successful trading requires innovative tools, exposure, experience and knowledge that is accessible to all. Trading should not be limited to financial institutions and big players.

AMASS seeks to level the playing field so that even novices can find a foothold in this highly-competitive field with the vision to increase accessibility to financial innovations for the masses, and allow traders across the world to benefit from the value created by modern finance.

The platform currently holds regulatory trading licenses by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Money Services Business (MSB). More licenses are in the pipeline, as AMASS continues its push for transparency and ethical trading within the industry.

