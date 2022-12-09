Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,107 in the last 365 days.

Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.

On July 21st, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, TBI agents and fire investigators responded to a residential fire reported on McGregor Road in McMinnville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further revealed that multiple people were responsible for setting the fire, or facilitating the commission of the arson.

On December 2nd, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the following individuals (below, L to R): Janice Stokes (DOB 01/29/1968), one count Insurance Fraud, one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson; Devin Blake Miller (DOB 01/31/2002), one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson; Dakota Bennett (DOB 10/09/1997), one count Aggravated Arson, one count Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson; Michelle Rae Bennett (DOB 11/30/1974), one count Facilitation to Commit Aggravated Arson. The four were arrested today and booked into the Warren County Jail.

Janice Stokes Bond: $50,000
Devin Blake Miller, Bond: $50,000
Dakota Bennett, Bond: $50,000
Michelle Bennett, Bond: $15,000

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Four Charged in Connection to Warren County Aggravated Arson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.