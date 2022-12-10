Mauna Loa traffic safety reminders, Dec. 7

Main, News Posted on Dec 7, 2022 in Highways News

HILO – As Mauna Loa continues to erupt, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds visitors and residents of various highway safety measures in place along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly Saddle Road).

DKI Highway

No parking zones between mile marker 16 and the Highway’s junction with Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190).

Speed limit reduction approaching mile marker 28.5 to facilitate safe access and setup of the public viewing site. The revised speed limit approaching mile marker 28.5 will be reduced by 10 mph increments until it is 35 mph. The speed limit will return to 60 mph roughly 3,000 ft. from mile marker 28.5.

Speed limit reduction in both directions between mile markers 34 and 39 to support use of the shoulder lane to access the county’s lava viewing area. The reduced speed limit is 40 mph.

In addition to these measures on DKI Highway, parking is prohibited on the shoulders of Mauna Kea Access Road due to fire concerns.

HDOT will continue to coordinate with the County of Hawaii to maintain safe access to transportation infrastructure. Anticipated coordination includes notification of road closures once conditions such as heat, or the flow front make safe crossing of the highway unsustainable.

Plans and conditions to reopen the road if it is impacted by lava have been discussed. HDOT has completed repairs to bridges on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) that would serve as an alternative route between Hilo and Kona. All bridges along Hawaii Belt Road have been returned to the unposted weight limit of 40 tons.

For updates on the Mauna Loa eruption, see https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense

