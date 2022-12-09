Brookfield Reinsurance successfully completes Special Distribution

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager shares”) to the holders of our Company’s class A exchangeable limited voting shares (“class A exchangeable shares”) and class B limited voting shares.



The Special Distribution

The Special Distribution was completed by way of a return of capital, resulting in a reduction to the par value of the class A exchangeable shares and class B limited voting shares of our Company in the amount of US$5.481 per share.

The Name Change

Brookfield Reinsurance also announced today that it has changed its name to “Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.” It is expected that the Company’s class A exchangeable shares listed on each of the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange will begin trading under the under the Company’s new name and trading symbol “BNRE” at market open on or around Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Our class A exchangeable shares will continue to be the economic equivalent of class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Corporation (formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc.) and will remain exchangeable on a one for one basis.

The corporate name change to Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. does not affect the rights of Brookfield Reinsurance’s shareholders and no action is required by shareholders with respect to the name change.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading financial services business providing capital-based solutions to the insurance industry. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc.) (NYSE, TSX: BN).

