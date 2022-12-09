Submit Release
Halliburton Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Halliburton Company HAL will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the fourth quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. A recorded version will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call. You can also pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode by clicking here.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

