Jambox Music, a music licensing company that offers both subscription plans and single song licenses recently announced it’s new Students subscription plan.

“We’re very excited to be offering a dedicated plan catered to film school students. We wanted to include all that Jambox offers to young, up and coming film makers that are currently in school and facing tight budgets. The subscription plan will grant students access to the entire Jambox music and sfx catalogue with unlimited downloads / licenses. This is our way to give back to our community and help students create better sounding projects. We’re proud to say that we are the only music licensing company that offer a film student dedicated subscription plan”

Company CEO, Opher Yisraeli mentioned that the plan will cost $6.00/mo or $72/yr and will be the third plan offered by the company which also includes an Unlimited Creator plan for YouTubers/Vloggers for $9.99/mo and an Unlimited Commercial plan for professionals and larger corporations for $19.99/mo.

Jambox Music license exceptionally high quality music to TV and Film with recent licenses to projects for HBO, NBC, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures and more.

Visit Jambox https://jambox.io/

Media Contact

Company Name: Jambox

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://jambox.io/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Jambox Press Release: Company launches new film student dedicated music licensing plan