Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,250 in the last 365 days.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces December 2022 cash distribution

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its December 2022 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as of December 21, 2022. The December 2022 distribution will be paid on December 30, 2022.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.


For further information contact:  
Investor Relations
Telephone:  604-276-0242
E-mail: InvestorRelations@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces December 2022 cash distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.