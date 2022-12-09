Mobiquity Technologies files Form 10-Q for period ending September 30, 2022 to Regain Compliance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, announces that it filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. The filing allows the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) for continued listing.



As previously outlined, the delay was the result of an overstatement of losses for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021. The Company has also filed an amended 10-K/A to correct the overstatement of net losses.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

