Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,316 in the last 365 days.

Mobiquity Technologies files Form 10-Q for period ending September 30, 2022 to Regain Compliance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, announces that it filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. The filing allows the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) for continued listing.

As previously outlined, the delay was the result of an overstatement of losses for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021. The Company has also filed an amended 10-K/A to correct the overstatement of net losses.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group
Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com
Phone: 646-736-1900


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mobiquity Technologies files Form 10-Q for period ending September 30, 2022 to Regain Compliance

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.