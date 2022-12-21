Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma and Who Worked at the Avondale Shipyard to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might be Millions of Dollars

The Gori Law Firm

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Louisiana or anywhere in the nation to please call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm-if their loved one spent time at the Avondale shipyard in Louisiana-or a navy shipyard anywhere else in the nation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars-because their exposure to asbestos might have been so extreme as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "Most people do not necessarily associate Navy Veterans with shipyard workers-but in fact many Navy Veterans were also shipyard workers. Frequently, in new ship, or submarine construction navy sailors worked alongside shipyard workers to install systems, and or especially with shipyard workers upgrading or repairing a ship or submarine. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain at 866-532-2106-frequently Navy Veterans like this were required to stay onboard their ship-submarine after the shipyard workers went home-in some cases forcing the Navy Veteran to inhale asbestos dust-all night as they slept.

"The reason we have endorsed The Gori Law Firm is because they are extremely committed to their clients, and they consistently get the best possible compensation results for people with mesothelioma. In addition to their legal services for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will fill out the VA forms for their clients who are Veterans in the hope of qualifying them for VA benefits. For more information, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

