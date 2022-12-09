Footbuddys & Christy’s Foundation 4th Annual ‘Season of Giving’ Event with Celebs, Santa, Toys, Socks & More
Kenan Thompson & KingCarlX Giveaway Toys & Socks at Footbuddys in Westfield Topanga Mall.
All kids need a little help, a little hope, and someone who believes in them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Stars came out in full support of Christy’s Foundation Annual ‘Season of Giving’ Holiday Celebration and spent personal time with fans for an unforgettable event filled with live music, a visit from Santa Claus, ice cream, toys and socks for each attendee!
— Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy’s Foundation
Notable celebrities in attendance included: Two-time Emmy Award Recipient and Star of Nickelodeon and Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson; TikTok Icon KingCarlX; Billboard Music Singer/Songwriter & Actress Shanice Wilson; Actor & Producer Donald Fullilove; Supermodel, Actress & Comedian Eugenia Kuzmina; Disability Icon and Actress of Sundance Channel’s ‘Push Girls’ Mia Schaikewitz: Actor & Host of ‘Actors 2020 Spotlight’ Johnny
Keatth; Actor & Host of ‘On Air with Kash’ Kash Hovey; Actor, Stuntman & Pro-Wrestler Al Burke; and many more!
Holiday songs and cheer filled the air, children sat with Santa, and gifts were in abundance for all thanks to Christy’s Foundation 501(c)(3) mission to support families and children in need.
— Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy’s Foundation
Event Sponsors Footbuddys, JitteryGit, & Narnies teamed up to assist all families in attendance with a handful of gifts to kick-off the holiday season at the Footbuddys store located in Topanga Mall at Canoga Park.
This season, many families will be celebrating the holidays with plenty of memorable moments shared with their favorite celebrities, warm feet from Footbuddys, Narnies, and JitteryGit learning toys and activities to keep them smiling into the new year.
ABOUT CHRISTY'S FOUNDATION
Christy’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial aid and assistance to children with specific unmet needs such as medical, dental, mental health, or educational services for which other resources are insufficient or nonexistent. They have provided funding for medical consultations, psychological counseling, prescriptions, and eyeglasses. Christy’s Foundation is funding dental care, computers, summer school, toys
drives, clothing, reading and hearing tests.
Christy’s Foundation serves as a safety net for children who have “fallen through the cracks” of existing agencies and charitable organizations. Through a network of community service providers and contacts, they look for those children who have a genuine need, but do not qualify for assistance from other resources. Basically, we help those kids no one else does.
