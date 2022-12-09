Glenn Greenwald’s New Show SYSTEM UPDATE Launches Monday On Rumble

/EIN News/ -- The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s show will be live exclusively on Rumble



Greenwald’s first guest is journalist Matt Taibbi, who first broke the news of Elon Musk’s "Twitter Files"

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that Glenn Greenwald will launch his live show SYSTEM UPDATE exclusively on Rumble on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Greenwald, who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times-bestselling books on politics and law, will stream his live daily news program Monday through Friday exclusively on Rumble, featuring commentary on current events and guest interviews. SYSTEM UPDATE, a program freely available to everyone, will be followed by a 20-30 minute interactive show on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, that will be available exclusively for premium subscribers.

The premiere episode of Greenwald’s show will feature an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi to discuss his recent reporting on the “Twitter Files.”

Greenwald said, “Journalism works best as an adversarial check on power when its platforms are open and cancel-proof. That’s why SYSTEM UPDATE is on Rumble, and that’s why independent minds are going to love our show.”

“Glenn is a trailblazer and icon to all who still believe in independent journalism,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Glenn’s show SYSTEM UPDATE is the perfect choice to be Rumble’s first live primetime news program. We are proud to mark this milestone with Glenn and SYSTEM UPDATE.”

You can find Glenn Greenwald's Rumble channel at rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

You can find Glenn Greenwald's Locals community at greenwald.locals.com/

