Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2022, short interest in 3,471 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,154,992,155 shares compared with 10,346,655,385 shares in 3,471 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 15, 2022. The end of November short interest represents 3.21 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.47 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,049 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,145,016,827 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2022 compared with 2,038,404,783 shares in 2,061 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.92 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 2.07.

In summary, short interest in all 5,520 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,300,008,982 shares at the November 30, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,532 issues and 12,385,060,168 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.87 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.39 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or

http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

Camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5413d4b7-ae1a-45cc-9107-d9f81d25f4b6

NDAQO