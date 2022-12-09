KEON ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Murray Oliver has resigned as a director of the Company and Mr. Nader Vatanchi has joined the Company’s board of directors. Keon’s management and board of directors thank Mr. Oliver for his contributions to the Company.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

“John McCleery”

Director and CEO

Tel: 604.880.5624

Email: johnb.mccleery@gmail.com

###

