Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,344 in the last 365 days.

KEON ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Murray Oliver has resigned as a director of the Company and Mr. Nader Vatanchi has joined the Company’s board of directors. Keon’s management and board of directors thank Mr. Oliver for his contributions to the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“John McCleery”

Director and CEO
Tel: 604.880.5624
Email: johnb.mccleery@gmail.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


You just read:

KEON ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.