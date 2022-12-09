Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Ploetner

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Berlin with German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Ploetner. They reaffirmed both countries’ solidarity on Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored the need to maintain Allied unity throughout this difficult winter and work together towards a more peaceful and prosperous Western Balkans. They shared perspectives on the global challenge posed by the PRC and discussed ways to coordinate U.S. and German approaches.