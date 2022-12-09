Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including Poland’s leadership role in humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine and opportunities to advance energy security, mutual prosperity, and our shared values.  Underscoring the strength of NATO’s bonds, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of the Alliance continuing to stay in close coordination as we support Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

