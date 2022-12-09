Submit Release
HEMPNOVA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corporation, (the "Company" or "HempNova") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jian Sun has joined the organization as a director of the company, effective immediately. Mr. Sun has over 30 years of experience in investment and management. He began his career in the year 1995 with "8 Beijing Foreign Enterprise Service Company" after obtaining his Bachelor's degree in economics. In 1999, he founded a company "Beijing Laiyilong Optoelectronics Technology Company".

The Company also announced the departure of Mr. Michael Doggett as a director with immediate effect. We thank Mr. Doggett for his services which were of great assistance to the Company. He is reducing his directorship in order to focus on his other business interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and the CEO

