Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,216 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lap Tray for Plates Option (HOF-277)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have hosted many buffet dinners and noticed guests struggling with plates of food on their laps. I thought there has to be a better way," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented THE MARGO BAG. My design provides a stabilized surface for a plate of food and it prevents the plate from slipping or sliding."

The patent-pending invention stabilizes a plate of food on the lap while sitting on a couch, chair or anywhere. In doing so, it prevents a plate from falling onto the carpeting or floor or food spilling and enhances your guests dining experience. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use. It is ideal for households and individuals who host buffet-style dinners and parties, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-277, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-lap-tray-for-plates-option-hof-277-301697496.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lap Tray for Plates Option (HOF-277)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.