PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by how bulky the other brush mats were", said an inventor from Richmond, TX, "so I invented this. My design could offer a more convenient and multi-purpose way to clean makeup brushes."

This design offers an improved and convenient way to clean any size makeup brushes. In doing so, it could extend the life of a user's average makeup brush, as well as save time and money that would be spent on frequently replacing brushes. Additionally, the device would offer a means to dry out the brushes once cleaned. This aesthetically pleasing design would be compact and easy to store, and would be ideal for girls and women who apply makeup regularly, as well as for makeup artists who deal with makeup brushes on a regular basis.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-makeup-brush-cleaning-system-hof-279-301697498.html

SOURCE InventHelp