Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,187 in the last 365 days.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Protect Yourself Before You Check Out

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) plans are a popular way to make purchases online. But like all forms of credit, BNPL comes with its share of risks. Before your next big purchase, make sure you are adequately informed about BNPL, so you don’t end up owing more than you bargained for.

Buy Now, Pay Later plans are a type of credit that allows customers to fully purchase products and spread payment over installments. These are often advertised as “pay in four” plans that bill equal amounts every few weeks. While BNPL options are now common at major stores, BNPL is not a simple installment agreement with a store itself. Rather, BNPL is a line of credit from an outside company.

You just read:

Buy Now, Pay Later: Protect Yourself Before You Check Out

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.