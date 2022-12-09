Press Release: RIDOT Ranks High in National Report for Highway Safety

A national report released this week gives Rhode Island high marks when it comes to highway safety initiatives and traffic safety laws that help reduce crashes that result in serious injuries and fatalities.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety ranked Rhode Island in the top tier of states in its 2023 Roadmap to Safety report. Our state is only one of five plus the District of Columbia to be so mentioned. Rhode Island's ranking reflects the many highway safety laws RIDOT advocated for over the years including primary enforcement seat belt laws, rear facing through age 2 and booster seat laws, ignition interlock laws, driver text messaging laws, open container laws and more.

"Safety is the highest priority, and Rhode Island's excellent national ranking in this report is a reflection of the hard work we have done," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said. "We have invested millions of dollars in engineered safety improvements, funding law enforcement efforts and public service messaging to make our roads safer and help change the culture of dangerous driving behaviors such as driving drunk or high, texting while driving, speeding and not buckling up."

This holiday season RIDOT released the latest in its Ripple Effect series of public service messages, which focus not only on impaired driving resulting from alcohol consumption, but also from taking drugs like marijuana. Each shows the erosion of people's judgement, motor functions and overall ability to operate a car while under the influence. They will be running throughout the holiday season on broadcast television, social media and other online platforms.

Rhode Island's fatal crash rate is trending well below prior years. To date we have lost 45 people in fatal crashes on Rhode Island highways. At this point of the year, 60 people died in fatal crashes in 2021 with 65 deaths reported in 2020.