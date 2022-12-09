Submit Release
Departure of Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon

It is with profound gratitude and respect that I thank Brian P. McKeon for his service to the Department and the American people as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

President Biden asked Brian to serve in this role because he knew no one was better suited to look out for the Department’s most important asset: our people.

Brian has dedicated his entire distinguished career – spanning more than three decades, across all three branches of our government – to advancing U.S. diplomacy and national security, and to supporting the individuals who carry out this vital work.

Brian and I first met decades ago as Senate staffers. Since then, I’ve relied on him as a colleague and friend whose integrity, intellectual rigor, and selflessness embody the highest values of public service.

He has brought each of these qualities to his leadership as Deputy Secretary. Brian’s steady hand guided us through the past several years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will ensure we emerge stronger from it. He has helped lead our effort to modernize American diplomacy, creating a Department that’s less risk averse, more nimble, and better positioned to address the challenges of the 21st century. His commitment to the workforce, and his concern for the safety and physical and mental health of every employee and family member, has made the lives of our people better. And his work to build and retain a workforce that reflects one of America’s greatest strengths – our diversity – will leave a lasting imprint on this institution.

On behalf of the Department, I thank Brian for his dedication – to our nation, its values, its people. I’ll miss him. And I wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.

