A Day of Remembrance and Call to Action

On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime, the world must pause not only to remember the lives lost to and torn apart by genocide, but also to recognize those that remain threatened by it. This day of reflection and remembrance provides a reminder to recommit ourselves to the prevention of and response to genocide and other atrocity crimes, and to the noble struggle to seek accountability for those responsible.

Genocide is heinous; it brutalizes, terrorizes, and dehumanizes communities. It is our duty to speak up, raise awareness, and take purposeful steps forward in demanding justice. We must value and lift up the stories of victims and survivors as we address genocide and other atrocity crimes. The voices and legacies of those subjected to genocide will guide us in ensuring that these efforts are victim-centered and trauma-informed.

The threat of genocide persists, while scars of genocide linger across the globe. As we mark this day, we denounce the hatred, hostility, and discrimination that fuels genocide, and reaffirm our commitment to seek justice and accountability for those who would commit it.