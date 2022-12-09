Actual SEO Media, Inc. Talks About Upcoming 2023 SEO Trends and How to Keep Up With Them

A strong strategy will make keeping up with SEO changes more manageable. It may take a few tries before find a strategy that works. If there is one thing that companies can count on it is that Google will always be evolving.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2022 comes to an end, that does not mean an end to Google’s never-ending updates and ever-changing SEO demands. If 2022 has taught companies anything, it's that staying up to date is a full-time job all on its own. There are many questions about what will come with SEO and Google’s standards.

For instance, people what to know:

-What type of trends will 2023 see?

-How to stay ahead of the new updates and prepare for them.

-How to keep SEO strategy relevant

While that exact answer is not yet set in stone, there are a few predictions people can bank on and a few solutions. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has tips and tricks on how brands can better keep up with the constant changes and what is projected to happen in the upcoming new year.



SEO Trends for 2023



In order to create an effective strategy, it is important to understand the trends that are predicted to happen in the next year. Keeping up with any trend can be challenging enough. Those who are successful at trends can pick up on patterns easily, have strong prediction abilities, and tell when things are about to change. That is why digital marketing relies heavily on algorithms because it does in mere minutes what takes hours and even years for a human to do. With the results of these algorithms, these trends are going strong and will be carrying SEO into the new year.



Nothing Beats High-Quality Content



One trend that is still going strong in the next year is high-quality content. There is just no getting around this. Businesses looking for the most effective strategy for raising their SEO score must focus on creating highly polished content. This trend is not going away anytime soon.

Good content needs to contain images, good links, keywords, and relevant information that is useful to the reader.

Algorithms are increasingly getting more and more advanced and can separate the good information from the bad. Therefore, it is increasingly imperative that businesses keep up with what is considered acceptable by Google's standards.

Good content should address consumers' questions about a particular service or product. For instance, when looking up mosquito spray systems, some questions included:

-Is fog or spray better for getting rid of mosquitoes?

-What type of equipment is needed for spray systems?

-Which sprays are the best to use?

-What's the most cost-effective way to reduce mosquitoes.

By answering these questions, Google can pick up on this type of content and boost it higher. In other words, businesses need to know their audience more than ever.



Make Big BERT Happy



In 2019 the BERT algorithm was introduced. For those unfamiliar with BERT, it stands for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers. Basically, it means that it is capable of understanding language more similar to a human would. It can detect context and intent. Therefore exploits, such as keyword stuffing will be much more easily detected. Brands need to ensure their content meets BERT algorithm standards. Long-form content needs to have enough content to match what users want.



Voice Searches



Voice search is becoming more and more prominent in how people look for things they want, find answers to questions, and so forth. Voice search is easier, and it can be tailored more to the speaker. This means that there is a wider range of questions and phrases that people are going to use, thus creating more information for companies to use.

Businesses that have yet to optimize for voice search need to start doing so. Digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant continue growing in popularity. When optimizing for voice search, it is important to use long-tail keywords such as "Where is the best Italian restaurant?" or "Where is the closest movie theater?"



Web Analytics



One of the biggest trends brands need to keep an eye on is their website analytics. This is not anything new, but it is no less important. Factors such as bounce rates and engagement can help brands see where they need to improve. It's all good to have high-quality content and a fast website. However, companies that need to learn how their users are engaging with their sites to see what improvements need to be made.

There are tons of tools that every business needs to be utilizing to keep up with their analytics, such as Hotjar, Clicky, and Similarweb. However, Google Analytics is the number one tool to use.



Keeping Up With The SEO Jones's



Trends are always changing, and anyone who tries to keep up with them will say how difficult it is, whether it is fashion, the latest places to eat, the hottest clubs, etc. It can be challenging in every sense of the word because trends often change with younger generations. For instance, TikTok is rising in popularity because that is what the younger generation uses. However, once a new generation comes in, what is popular now is going to be yesterday's old news. SEO trends are no different, but there is a way to keep up with them. It takes time, but the better brands can keep up with these constant trend shifts, the easier it will be to maintain a good SEO strategy.

One good way to keep up with this trend is by subscribing to SEO blogs and newsletters. These sources will constantly inform you about what is to come and may even provide some solutions to adjust as necessary. Some reliable sources include:

-Google Search Central Blog

-The Moz Blog

-Search Engine Journal

-Search Engine Roundtable

-Search Engine Land

-SEMrush Blog

Another helpful source to subscribe to would be SEO communities and forums. People are eager to share what does and does not work. People can ask questions, and find helpful insights in these communities. Here is a list of a few communities to check out:

-Google Webmaster Help Community

-Warrior Forum

-V7N Webmaster Forum

-Wicked Fire

-Reddit (SEO section)

-Quora

Following leaders of SEO is always a great way to figure out what SEO tactics and trends to follow. What better way to find out what to do than to follow someone successful? There are always seminars, webinars, and channels dedicated to helping brands. While business is competitive, people are always looking to help others. It doesn't pay to keep secrets and tactics to oneself. With the age of the Internet, it is easier than ever to find successful leaders who put into practice what works and who want to provide a helping hand. Some of the top SEO leaders include:

-Mehboob Shar

-Rand Fishkin

-Brian Dean

-Neil Patel

-Matt Cutts



An SEO Consultant Can Lighten The Load



Business owners have a lot on their plate, and keeping up with SEO is almost impossible, especially for small businesses. While there are tons of tools out there to help people keep up with the ever-changing demand of SEO, it still requires a lot of time and effort. Hiring an SEO consultant may be the best choice. There are tons of SEO companies that keep up with trends and changing algorithms daily, as well as maintain relevant and successful SEO strategies. That way, business owners can focus more on running their business rather than stressing about advertising it.

