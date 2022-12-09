Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,205 in the last 365 days.

Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts: Tracey Noe
  +1-847-943-5678
  news@mdlz.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.