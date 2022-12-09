Actual SEO Media, Inc Discusses Resurrecting Old and Dead Content

Relevant content is the oil to a website. Without fresh clean oil, the website will become old and stagnant. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Prioritizing SEO maintenance can help your business grow in the long term.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. provides ways to help refresh old content to boost SEO scores.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that have been around for more than a couple of years probably have old content that could use a little boost. SEO is not a one-and-done thing; it always needs constant maintenance and upkeep. SEO is the vehicle that drives content in the land of the World Wide Web, and just like a real vehicle, SEO needs a tune-up every now and again. Fresh oil needs to be added to keep the gears turning properly. Otherwise, what results in a lack of SEO maintenance is a dead site that goes nowhere.

Creating new and relevant content is always a good idea. However, updating what is already there saves time and helps boost ranking. Every company has content that is no longer relevant or useful to them, and here are a few examples:

-Products and services no longer available

-Old job postings or expired ads

-Out-dated employee profiles

-Irrelevant advice

Businesses that have been around for ten, fifteen, or even twenty years, probably have dozens of pages that are no longer ranking well. The information may not be as interesting, or it doesn't pertain to what the company is doing now. These pages can drag a site's overall score down. Keeping up with relevant information is particularly important for brands that produce YMYL (Your Life, Your Money) content.



...And Google Said, "Thou Shalt Make Good Content"



According to the Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines created by Google, good content is going to follow these factors:

-Purpose

-E.A.T. (Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness)

-Main content quality of a landing page

-A website's main content and who is responsible for creating it

-Website reputation.

-There are other factors, but these are the most important ones.

Purpose: Each page needs to have a clear purpose, whether it is selling an item, answering a question, or providing a solution to a problem.

E.A.T: A page's expertise, authority, and trustworthiness are incredibly important, especially if the content is crucial to one's overall well-being. E.A.T. is particularly important to YMYL content, as mentioned previously.

Main Content Quality-It goes without saying that the main content of any page needs to be at its best. The main site pages should be top-notch, yes, but when people are searching for something, they will most likely find a site through keyword article pages.

The content also needs to pertain to the task URL. Otherwise, it could come across as spam. For instance, if a URL pertains to the basics of how to train a dog, but most of the content is simply about the importance of dog training, it may not rank well.

Main Content and Who is Responsible For It- This ties in with what was just discussed above. It is important to state who is responsible for creating the content. Sites that deal with YMYL need to pay particularly good attention to this detail. Users want to know that the content they are reading about is coming from a trusted source. It is also important to state who customers should contact if there is an issue with the site.

Website Reputation-The reputation of a website is highly important. The more trust a website has, the more users it will attract.

These five elements are what dictate quality content. Therefore, companies with outdated content can use this as a checklist to see what needs improving.



Fishing Out Old Content



It is one thing to create and fix old content, but finding it is a whole other thing. Companies that have been around for a while probably have hundreds or thousands of pages to go through. No one has time to sift through all of them. There are a few methods to help businesses find these unwanted pages. Some of these tools include:

-Ubersuggests

-Google Search Console

-Google Analytics

-Full Content Audit

Look through each page to decide what needs to be completely deleted and what needs tweaking. Some pages, such as special sales, job postings, or discontinued products, should just be deleted, but there is a process for deleting content, which will be addressed in just a moment.

Other pages still applicable to current businesses and audiences may need slight adjustments. For instance, look at the links. How many are on the page, and where do they go? The content may be too general and needs to be more focused on a particular topic. It is also important to look at how much organic traffic a particular page gets. Sometimes the problem is not the content at all. It could be how long it takes to load. Media such as large image files, videos, and chatbots can sometimes slow a page's loading time, lowering the ranking.



Exterminate or Revitalize Old Content



Simply deleting a page can have consequences that can affect a site as a whole. Therefore when content needs to be deleted, there is a bit of a process one has to take.

One of the simplest ways to do this is by creating 301 redirects. A 301 redirect sends users who click on an old URL to a new one. This is a suitable option if there is a similar page to send users to.

If there is not a similar page, then a 410 deleted status may be required. A 410 deleted status lets Google know that a web page was deleted intentionally. A no-index tag can be added to remove pages from Google rather than deleting them together. Google also has a Removal Tool in Google Search Console. This tool helps speed up the process for Google to recognize what pages have been removed from a site and helps boost the ranking faster.

Going through old content can take a lot of time, but the results can do wonders for a site overall. Old content can drag a site's SEO ranking down and cause a company to lose vital traffic.

