Gerstein Harrow and Fairmark Partners Announce Securities Class Action

Gerstein Harrow LLP and Fairmark Partners LLP announce that a securities class action, captioned Houghton v. Compound DAO, et al., No. 22-CV-7781 (N.D. Cal.) is pending against Compound DAO, a California general partnership, and its partners, Robert Leshner, Geoffrey Hayes, AH Capital Management LLC, Polychain Alchemy LLC, Bain Capital LLC, Gauntlet Networks Inc., and Paradigm Operations, LP. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Action asserts claims under the Securities Act of 1933 and California securities laws on behalf of a putative class of persons who purchased COMP tokens on or after December 8, 2021. The Action seeks rescission and damages. The Action alleges that Compound DAO offered and sold COMP, a digital token that is an unregistered security.

If you purchased COMP since December 8, 2021, either by using the Compound protocol, purchasing COMP on a decentralized exchange, or purchasing COMP on a centralized exchange, you are a member of the proposed class. A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for members of a class. Lead plaintiff motion papers must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than 60 days after the date on which this notice is published. Should the Court certify a class in the Action, your ability to share in any potential recovery is not dependant upon you serving as lead plaintiff.

A class has not yet been certified in this Action. You are not represented by counsel unless you retain a lawyer. You may retain counsel of your choice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005494/en/