InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Eye-Catching Shot Glass (NAM-213)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun shot glass to entertain guests at parties and during the holidays," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented SPARKLE SPINNERS. My design enables you to easily spin the glass for a fun and eye-catching conversation piece."

The invention provides a new shot glass with a novel and decorative design. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shot glasses. As a result, it could provide added fun and it could spark conversation. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, parties, bars, clubs, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

