The G20 Interfaith Forum Launches its 2023 Agenda
The IF20 Forum will reflect on the global agenda that the G20 Summit tackled in Bali and will look ahead to the agendas that face world communities in 2023.
Looking to the year 2023, the Forum opens an inclusive process that focuses on the vital experience and insights of faith communities on countless global issues.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world’s leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy at the G20 level, will be convening a global forum in Abu Dhabi on December 12-13, 2022 under the auspices of the President of the United Arab Emirates. The focus is on “Engaging Faith Communities: G20 Agendas and Beyond” and is being co-sponsored by the International Alliance for Safer Communities.
— Katherine Marshall, Vice President of the G20 Interfaith Forum Association
As Indonesia’s government decided to host a separate event, the Religion 20 or R20 during its year as host of the G20 process, the IF20 did not meet in Indonesia in 2022. The Abu Dhabi Forum will reflect on the complex global agenda that the G20 Summit tackled in mid-November when they met in Bali and will look ahead to the complex agendas that face world communities in 2023.
The IF20 has held a yearly forum of religious leaders, faith-based humanitarian and development organizations, and cultural organizations tied to the G20 since the Australia G20 Summit in 2014, providing a continuing international platform that explores the ways that religious communities can make meaningful contributions to global policy.
The annual G20 Interfaith Forum event is enriched by regional meetings, the efforts of dedicated working groups, and robust policy recommendations.
The 2022 Forum in Abu Dhabi will serve as a bridge between the November G20 Summit in Indonesia and the launch of the 2023 G20 agenda, with India as 2023 host. Its outcomes will contribute to the agenda of the 2023 G20 Summit and beyond.
“The event marks an important step forward in the eight-year journey of the G20 Interfaith Association’s work. Looking to the year 2023, the Forum opens an inclusive process that focuses on the vital experience and insights of faith communities on countless global issues,” commented Katherine Marshall, Vice President of the G20 Interfaith Forum Association. Registration for watching online is available at www.if20uae.org.
IF20 is a longstanding forum focused on the G20, drawing also from earlier engagements tied to the G7 and G8. It looks ahead to continuing and expanding its efforts in India 2023, Brazil 2024, South Africa 2025, and at all G20 Summits to come.
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
