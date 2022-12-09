Altenew: A Trailblazer in the Paper Crafting Industry

Audiences will be inspired to know that their favorite paper crafting brand started from a bond between two talented crafters with a similar dream! Crafters are all smiles during Altenew's fun events and retreats, as they forge new friendships and skills! The Altenew team continues its hard work of bringing inspiration all around the globe through their high-quality, yet cost-efficient products.

With its unique crafting products, this NY-based company has cemented its mark on the paper crafting industry and changed the lives of crafters for the better.

When I design stamps, I always think about three points: is it original, has it been done before, and if so, what can I do to make it more exciting or interesting?” — Tasnim Ahmed, Altenew President and Co-Founder

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2014, Altenew has grown to be a significant presence in the paper crafting world. Each month, with their new releases and collections, they push the boundaries of every crafter's imagination by giving them unique, one-of-a-kind designs.When crafters buy one product from this NY-based company, their purchase does not simply end there. With each package, not only are crafters buying a versatile item to use for all their projects, but they are also getting an avenue for unlimited inspiration. With Altenew's daily blog content , creative videos, tutorials, inspiration guides, classes, and other free resources, crafters will get more than they bargained for.Starting from its humble beginnings in 2014, Altenew was created by the minds of two talented crafters, Tasnim Ahmed and Jennifer Rzasa. From their creativity and friendship, Altenew was born - with the sole purpose of making inspiring creations come to life through innovative paper crafting products."When I design stamps, I always think about three points: is it original, has it been done before, and if so, what can I do to make it more exciting or interesting," Tasnim remarked. "I think it's really important for our team that we innovate. We want to keep pushing the industry to new places and in new directions," Jennifer added.With this shared perspective from these two crafters, Altenew was created with three core values: innovation, service, and inspiration. Innovation stands for their goal of developing cutting-edge designs, which they continue to do with their monthly releases and bundles. Service entails providing top-notch customer support, aiming to be with crafters at all stages of their crafting journey. Meanwhile, inspiration involves Altenew's commitment to igniting creativity in its audiences through its products.Since its establishment in 2014, this paper crafting company has relied on these three core values for guidance in making new products, projects, retreats, and events. In total, Altenew was able to achieve the following newsworthy feats: Best American Brand 2021, Best Support & Service 2020, and Best Papercraft Manufacturer/Distributor/Supplier 2020 (Highly Commended).The company's mission states, "Altenew looks to fuse the old with the new to create a more beautiful future." Their name, Altenew, combines the German word "alt," meaning old, and the word "new" to signify how they want to bridge the beautiful, timeless traditions of paper crafting relevant to today's modern world. In line with this, this NY-based company has launched multiple projects and events and established a positive community full of crafters who share positivity, kindness, and creativity.From its successful Craft Your Life podcast to its growing collection of premium paper crafting products with designs unlike any other, Altenew has relentlessly been at the forefront of its mission. With its world-renowned project kits, monthly bundles , and floral layering stamps and dies, crafters will definitely craft their life with Altenew for a long time.However, audiences would be mistaken to think that Altenew only makes an impact on the paper crafting industry. In pursuit of creating a difference on a more global scale, this generous company has also made efforts to help charities and non-profit organizations outside of the crafting community. It's truly inspiring how a simple dream of two creative friends established an enterprise that would do so much good in the world.With so much potential, this online paper crafting store is yet to achieve and explore more growth throughout the coming years. Fans can be sure that this customer-oriented company will use its support and feedback as a springboard and that they can expect more exciting goodies and projects coming their way.Sticking to its mission of helping crafters to express their individuality through its high-quality products, Altenew has paved the way for other brands to follow suit, forever changing the trend of the paper crafting industry.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

Why Choose Altenew? Everything You Need to Know About Altenew in 1 Minute!