Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,309 in the last 365 days.

World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Future Insurance Group of Schererville, IN on December 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Future Insurance Group is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul trucking, fleet, non-fleet accounts and individual owner operators.

“We believe in educating our customers about their insurance options, and then working together to select the best options for their needs,” says Sasa Milosevic, Founder and President, Future Insurance Group. “We look forward to continuing this approach as part of World.” 

“Preparing for the future is critical to any successful business. We understand the importance of ensuring that our clients’ businesses are properly and adequately protected, and we continually monitor their insurance needs,” says Dragan Milosevic, CFO, Future Insurance Group. “This sets us apart from the competition.” 

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome Future Insurance Group,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are successful trucking insurance specialists and I know they will continue to be successful, meeting their clients’ insurance needs with even more products and services.” 
    
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Dykema Gossett PLLC provided legal counsel to Future Insurance Group. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed. 


About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 172 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com


Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-380-0900 Ext. 736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-712-2230 Ext. 186
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

You just read:

World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.