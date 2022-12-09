World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Future Insurance Group of Schererville, IN on December 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Future Insurance Group is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul trucking, fleet, non-fleet accounts and individual owner operators.

“We believe in educating our customers about their insurance options, and then working together to select the best options for their needs,” says Sasa Milosevic, Founder and President, Future Insurance Group. “We look forward to continuing this approach as part of World.”

“Preparing for the future is critical to any successful business. We understand the importance of ensuring that our clients’ businesses are properly and adequately protected, and we continually monitor their insurance needs,” says Dragan Milosevic, CFO, Future Insurance Group. “This sets us apart from the competition.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome Future Insurance Group,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are successful trucking insurance specialists and I know they will continue to be successful, meeting their clients’ insurance needs with even more products and services.”



Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Dykema Gossett PLLC provided legal counsel to Future Insurance Group. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 172 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

