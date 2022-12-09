Submit Release
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023.

