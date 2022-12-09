Energy Transfer returns as partner for the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts today announced that Energy Transfer will partner with the PGA TOUR Champions event when it returns to Las Colinas Country Club on April 21-23, 2023. The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts features a total of $2.5 million in prize money with a field full of stars that includes celebrity golfers competing alongside top PGA TOUR Champions players.



Energy Transfer will serve as presenting sponsor for a number of events as part of its partnership, including:

The Youth Golf Clinic, presented by Energy Transfer scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 from 3:30-4:30 pm at Las Colinas Country Club. Kids from the Momentous Institute and the First Tee will have the opportunity to get golf tips from one of the greats. Energy Transfer will also provide food, beverages and giveaways for attendees.

scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 from 3:30-4:30 pm at Las Colinas Country Club. Kids from the Momentous Institute and the First Tee will have the opportunity to get golf tips from one of the greats. Energy Transfer will also provide food, beverages and giveaways for attendees. The Invited Celebrity Classic Pro-Am, presented by Energy Transfer on Thursday, April 20, as teams including three pro-am guests, one PGA TOUR Champions player and one celebrity compete for prizes and bragging rights at Las Colinas Country Club.

on Thursday, April 20, as teams including three pro-am guests, one PGA TOUR Champions player and one celebrity compete for prizes and bragging rights at Las Colinas Country Club. Military Appreciation Day, presented by Energy Transfer on Saturday, April 22 during the second round of tournament competition at the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. The day will recognize and honor current military members and veterans for their service.



“Energy Transfer’s support of the inaugural Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts was critical to the tournament’s success, and we are thrilled to have them back as a partner again in 2023,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “The on-site programming elements Energy Transfer is supporting this year will go a long way in further elevating the fan experience and growing the impact of the event.”

“We are really excited to sponsor the Invited Celebrity Classic again this year,” said Energy Transfer Vice President, Vicki Granado. “Supporting communities around the country in which our employees live and work is important to us but being able to support youth organizations and honor our military heroes in our hometown is really special.”

Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer specializes in the transportation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Since its founding in 1996 by Executive Chairman Kelcy Warren and Ray Davis, the company has made itself one of the largest infrastructure companies in North America with nearly 120,000 miles of pipelines and related assets traversing 41 states, and an international office in Beijing as well as plans to open an office in Panama.

The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 40 of the top stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment. The PGA TOUR Champions professionals will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2 million, along with the celebrities in a separate $500,000 competition utilizing a modified Stableford scoring format.

The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos will benefit two children’s non-profit organizations, Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. The Momentous Institute is a North Texas nonprofit dedicated to building and repairing social and emotional health so that all children can achieve their full potential, while First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth are committed to “Building Game Changers" by empowering kids and teens through the game of golf.

For more information about the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos, visit https://www.invitedcelebrityclassic.com .

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at energytransfer.com .

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

CONTACTS:

Chris Reimer, Invited Celebrity Classic, reimer@crprgroup.com , 904-806-6614

Angela Lang, Tony Fay PR, angela@tonyfaypr.com , 214-548-0827



