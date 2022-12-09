Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,244 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Garment for Patients (OCC-1642)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son receives cancer treatments and sometimes requires a feeding tube. I created this garment for him to prevent strain on the access site and increase comfort during treatments," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif. "The HANDY ACCESS eliminates the need for patients to wear embarrassing and uncomfortable hospital gowns and it allows them to feel as normal as possible during the worst time in their lives. It allows a patient to change out of the garment into another without deaccessing from devices."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved garment for use during various medical treatments. In doing so, it ensures that port-a-cath lines or other devices are accessible without dragging. It also increases comfort and style and it allows for freedom of movement. The invention features a functional and fashionable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for cancer patients, individuals who receive ongoing dialysis, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-garment-for-patients-occ-1642-301686364.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Garment for Patients (OCC-1642)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.