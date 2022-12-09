THE COLLISION OF SCIENCE AND THE BIBLE
Author David D. Moon connects biblical stories to scientific facts.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David D. Moon has worked in the field of cold fusion theory and is the proud inventor of a cold fusion energy device called the Nucleovoltaic Cell, a gadget designed to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity.
In "Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball," it states the probability of the great flood of Noah, found in the book of Genesis chapters six-eight, was the factor of the extensive element transmutations that occurred from intense hydrodynamics. Researchers and scientists use radioactive dating methods which were conducted by paleontologists and geologists, for their extensive research. Moon proposes this probability to explain the unreliable radioactive dating results of radioactive elements that are found in most analyses today. "Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball" is a book that must be read with an open mind to examine the new hypothesis of Earth’s element transmutations and the significant alteration of Earth’s material and educates readers on scientific and biblical facts.
David D. Moon is a graduate of Mankato State College with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education. Moon is a former high school teacher who taught physical sciences in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota and has worked in the field of cold fusion theory. Moon has over two dozen publications and now resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
