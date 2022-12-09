Journalist Ali Cinar explained the details of the hostage swap between U.S. and Russia.

"The repercussions of the US basketball player Brittney Griner being handed over to the US authorities for a hostage swap continue," said Journalist Ali Cinar

WASHINGTON,DC, U.S., December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali Çınar, a journalist based in Washington, DC, stated the hostage swap occurred in the UAE and said, 'President Biden shared the good news with the Public, and the President stated that the basketball player is released, safe, and she is returning home now.' Stating that the US basketball player was arrested because she was caught with drugs in her bag at the Russian airport, Çınar said, 'She was sentenced to 9 years by Russian courts in February 2022.'Another American hostage, Paul Whelan, is still detained by Russia, and talks between the US and Russian officials have long been ongoing. American hostage Whelan was sentenced to 16 years.Journalist Çınar said, 'It seems that these talks between the U.S. and Russia will continue for a longer period of time. As it will be remembered, two weeks ago, the CIA Director met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara, and we can say that hostage swaps were #1 on their agenda.'Stating that over 60 Americans are detained in 18 countries at the international level, Çınar said, 'There are detainees in countries such as Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Rwanda. The Biden administration is making efforts to free the Americans. Serious negotiations between Russia and the U.S in the hostage swap are due to tensions over Ukraine. The release of the American basketball player is the main headline in the American media yesterday. The question now is how Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, will be released by negotiating with Russia.' White House Correspondent Association Member,Journalist Cinar did live broadcasting for Haberturk TV from the White House. Ali Cinar is a journalist based in Washington, DC. He represents Ciner Media US Group(Haberturk TV and Bloomberg HT). Ali Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this award in over 30 years. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Communication at Liberty University,