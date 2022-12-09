Juvéderm® Volux Is Now Available at The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner

As of November and December 2022, Patients Can Get the Newly FDA-Approved Jawline Filler from Allergan Medical Institute Facial Injectable Trainer Dr. Ellen Turner

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner is thrilled to announce that she is now offering the newest form of Juvéderm® at her Dallas and Irving-based practice: Volux™. The hyaluronic acid-based injectable treatment is ideal for creating a well-defined jawline—widely considered to be a sign of attractiveness, fitness, and youth.

Earlier this year—on Aug. 3, 2022—the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had approved Juvéderm® Volux™ from Allergan Aesthetics for enhancing jawline definition in patients aged 21 and older who are experiencing a moderate to severe loss of jawline definition. Volux™ is the first and only hyaluronic acid filler to be FDA approved for defining the jawline.

Dr. Turner is already trained and familiar with the filler. As an Allergan Medical Institute Facial Aesthetics Injector Trainer, she currently has access to Volux™ and has already begun treating patients seeking to address a weak jaw or chin. The injectable is expected to become widely available in mid-January 2023.

Volux™ has more structure, cohesivity, and lift capacity than its fellow Juvederm® filler Voluma, and is also a firmer product, making it ideal for jawline contouring. It is injected along the jawline and chin, providing contour-defining results that studies show can last from one year to a year and a half.

These effects and duration can be especially appealing for both women and men who, starting from as early as the late 20s to early 30s, may begin to see the impacts of aging in their jawline area. The volume of the jawbone decreases over time, and jaw height also declines. Changes to facial bones can contribute to an aging appearance, resulting in sagging skin, changes to the face shape, and a loss of jawline definition. Since the jaw provides the foundation for the lower face, any changes to it can affect overall facial symmetry.

While there are many supposed strategies for getting a sharper, chiseled jawline—including exercises and “mewing”—these methods are typically ineffectual. Adding volume with Volux™ is reliable and effective.

For more information, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546.



