Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,330 in the last 365 days.

Juvéderm® Volux Is Now Available at The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner

As of November and December 2022, Patients Can Get the Newly FDA-Approved Jawline Filler from Allergan Medical Institute Facial Injectable Trainer Dr. Ellen Turner

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner is thrilled to announce that she is now offering the newest form of Juvéderm® at her Dallas and Irving-based practice: Volux™. The hyaluronic acid-based injectable treatment is ideal for creating a well-defined jawline—widely considered to be a sign of attractiveness, fitness, and youth.

Earlier this year—on Aug. 3, 2022—the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had approved Juvéderm® Volux™ from Allergan Aesthetics for enhancing jawline definition in patients aged 21 and older who are experiencing a moderate to severe loss of jawline definition. Volux™ is the first and only hyaluronic acid filler to be FDA approved for defining the jawline.

Dr. Turner is already trained and familiar with the filler. As an Allergan Medical Institute Facial Aesthetics Injector Trainer, she currently has access to Volux™ and has already begun treating patients seeking to address a weak jaw or chin. The injectable is expected to become widely available in mid-January 2023.

Volux™ has more structure, cohesivity, and lift capacity than its fellow Juvederm® filler Voluma, and is also a firmer product, making it ideal for jawline contouring. It is injected along the jawline and chin, providing contour-defining results that studies show can last from one year to a year and a half.

These effects and duration can be especially appealing for both women and men who, starting from as early as the late 20s to early 30s, may begin to see the impacts of aging in their jawline area. The volume of the jawbone decreases over time, and jaw height also declines. Changes to facial bones can contribute to an aging appearance, resulting in sagging skin, changes to the face shape, and a loss of jawline definition. Since the jaw provides the foundation for the lower face, any changes to it can affect overall facial symmetry.

While there are many supposed strategies for getting a sharper, chiseled jawline—including exercises and “mewing”—these methods are typically ineffectual. Adding volume with Volux™ is reliable and effective.

For more information, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Juvéderm® Volux Is Now Available at The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.