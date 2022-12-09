Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2023 Agenda Announced

Fleet-focused sessions will cover zero-emission infrastructure, billions in funding, upcoming regulations, and a range of sustainable transportation issues

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo today announced the 2023 agenda of sessions and workshops. Now in its 12th year, ACT Expo is the largest annual meeting place for fleet executives focused on achieving both economic and environmental sustainability. More than 8,500 attendees are anticipated as the event moves to the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California from May 1-4, 2023, with Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell returning as the event’s presenting sponsors.

The four-day conference will feature more than 150 expert speakers, leading executives, C-suite keynote addresses, innovative panel discussions, and a variety of focused workshops to provide fleet operators real-world insights into the major trends, emerging funding opportunities, and innovative technologies transforming the commercial transportation sector. Building and scaling zero and near-zero emission fueling and charging infrastructure, preparing for multiple upcoming state and federal regulations, and developing effective strategies to identify and secure new sources of clean transportation project funding will be a few of the core areas of focus. View the full agenda here.

ACT Expo 2023 sessions will include a focus on:

Simplifying Electrification: A significant amount of content will focus on the challenges of and opportunities for developing EV charging infrastructure to support zero-emission commercial fleet deployments. Innovative approaches to providing charging capabilities when power service is limited will also be highlighted, including the use of temporary power solutions, phased capacity, and distributed energy strategies.

A significant amount of content will focus on the challenges of and opportunities for developing EV charging infrastructure to support zero-emission commercial fleet deployments. Innovative approaches to providing charging capabilities when power service is limited will also be highlighted, including the use of temporary power solutions, phased capacity, and distributed energy strategies. Grant Funding and Incentives: With tens of billions of dollars in local, state, and federal funding available to support the growth of the clean fleet market in the next five years, funding workshops will showcase best practices for tracking, identifying, and applying for the right programs to support successful project development. Stacking multiple funding sources, leveraging tax and carbon credits, and identifying other innovative financing strategies will also be highlighted throughout the program.

With tens of billions of dollars in local, state, and federal funding available to support the growth of the clean fleet market in the next five years, funding workshops will showcase best practices for tracking, identifying, and applying for the right programs to support successful project development. Stacking multiple funding sources, leveraging tax and carbon credits, and identifying other innovative financing strategies will also be highlighted throughout the program. Hydrogen’s Increasing Role in the Clean Transportation Sector: Fleet operators will share real-world case studies in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle deployments in drayage, long-haul freight, and transit applications. Experts will provide guidance on the growing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle market and on fueling station development, fuel sources and costs, and a range of other critical infrastructure issues.

Fleet operators will share real-world case studies in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle deployments in drayage, long-haul freight, and transit applications. Experts will provide guidance on the growing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle market and on fueling station development, fuel sources and costs, and a range of other critical infrastructure issues. Battery Technology Breakthroughs: These technological advancements promise to be one of the most important elements to reducing the cost and improving the performance of battery-electric vehicles and trucks. The annual Battery Workshop at ACT Expo will provide a landscape view of current and future battery technologies, and identify promising solutions to reduce weight and cost, optimize charge time, improve power density and range, and provide better thermal management capabilities. Understanding the timing for ongoing technology innovations, and the implications of vehicle-to-grid applications on battery cycle life and OEM warranties will also be a focus.

These technological advancements promise to be one of the most important elements to reducing the cost and improving the performance of battery-electric vehicles and trucks. The annual Battery Workshop at ACT Expo will provide a landscape view of current and future battery technologies, and identify promising solutions to reduce weight and cost, optimize charge time, improve power density and range, and provide better thermal management capabilities. Understanding the timing for ongoing technology innovations, and the implications of vehicle-to-grid applications on battery cycle life and OEM warranties will also be a focus. Sustainability Planning for Fleets: Corporate sustainability, net-zero, and ESG are the buzz words du jour. ACT Expo will provide an overview of these evolving issues and showcase how fleets can create a realistic strategy to reduce carbon emissions from their operations. Case studies will present how carriers are leveraging low- and zero-emission technology investments to meet the increasing carbon reduction goals of the shippers they haul for, and attendees will learn how an effective carbon reduction strategy improves customer and employee retention and acquisition, and can be synchronized with available grant funding, incentives, and increasing regulatory requirements.

Corporate sustainability, net-zero, and ESG are the buzz words du jour. ACT Expo will provide an overview of these evolving issues and showcase how fleets can create a realistic strategy to reduce carbon emissions from their operations. Case studies will present how carriers are leveraging low- and zero-emission technology investments to meet the increasing carbon reduction goals of the shippers they haul for, and attendees will learn how an effective carbon reduction strategy improves customer and employee retention and acquisition, and can be synchronized with available grant funding, incentives, and increasing regulatory requirements. Staying Ahead of Regulations: Never has there been a time where so many local, state, and federal regulations were being simultaneously developed to require commercial fleets to invest in zero and near-zero emission technologies and fuels. Keeping track of the status of these regulations is one thing, coming up with an effective compliance plan is another. ACT Expo will provide a summary overview of these multiple regulations, including key timelines and compliance requirements. Case studies will present strategies to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, leverage grants and incentive funding to assist with advanced compliance, and how to develop cost-effective compliance strategies.

Never has there been a time where so many local, state, and federal regulations were being simultaneously developed to require commercial fleets to invest in zero and near-zero emission technologies and fuels. Keeping track of the status of these regulations is one thing, coming up with an effective compliance plan is another. ACT Expo will provide a summary overview of these multiple regulations, including key timelines and compliance requirements. Case studies will present strategies to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, leverage grants and incentive funding to assist with advanced compliance, and how to develop cost-effective compliance strategies. Emission Reductions from Next Generation Engines, Fuels and Technologies: Fleets will share their experiences using low carbon renewable fuels and lower-emission combustion technologies to achieve sustainability goals. Updates on low NOx engine regulations and OEM strategies will be provided, together with presentations on innovative new engine technologies and strategies shaping the future of combustion-based low-emission transportation.

Fleets will share their experiences using low carbon renewable fuels and lower-emission combustion technologies to achieve sustainability goals. Updates on low NOx engine regulations and OEM strategies will be provided, together with presentations on innovative new engine technologies and strategies shaping the future of combustion-based low-emission transportation. Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies: Latest developments in these state-of-the art commercial vehicle technologies will be presented to help fleets evaluate the value proposition, lessons learned, timelines, and new efficiencies enabled by connected and autonomous technologies to help fleets improve economics, performance, safety, and sustainability.

“Infrastructure development is at the top of the list of challenges fleets face as they embark on zero-emission projects,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the nation’s leading clean transportation and energy consulting firm and the producer of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo 2023 will provide comprehensive coverage on this topic, in addition to the billions of dollars of incentive funding becoming available, increased regulatory and ESG-related pressures to decarbonize, and of course, the expo hall will offer the world’s greatest collection of advanced vehicle technologies, low carbon fuels, and innovative solution providers.”

ACT Expo’s expansive show floor will cover 330,000 square feet of exhibit hall space at the Anaheim Convention Center and will feature more than 275 sponsors and exhibitors and 185 advanced clean vehicles and technologies. Attendees will gain hands-on access to the wide range of vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and advanced technologies and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. ACT Expo provides fleet managers with an unmatched opportunity to connect with solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy those technologies successfully and cost-effectively.

Attendees can take advantage of value registration rates and save more than 40% off a full conference pass if registering by February 24, 2023. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 12th year, ACT Expo will take place May 1 to 4, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California and is expected to assemble more than 8,500 attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

Attachment

Lawren Markle Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 424-224-5364 lawren.markle@gladstein.org