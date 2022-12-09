Ronn Torossian with 7 Tips for Event Publicity and Maximizing Event Publicity

NEW YORK, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, organizing and hosting business events can be both stressful and exciting for many companies. To have events be successful, companies have to create an enjoyable and beneficial event and promote it properly, all at the same time. However, if companies take the right approach, they'll be able to do all that and more.

Website

Torossian says if the company hasn't created one already, it's important to create a website that's going to be solely focused on the event. On the website, the business will be sharing all of the essential information about the event including the purpose, its location, and contact information for event-related inquiries.

Email marketing

The next step is for the company to make sure that its event is promoted via the company's email newsletter. Email marketing is a great way for the company to reach out to its current audience and the people that are most likely to be interested in attending the company's event.

Content personalization

Torossian says when creating promotional content for the event, companies should create separate pieces of content to target each segment of the target audience. This will help the business let everyone that’s familiar with the business know about the event, and companies can further incentivize these people to attend by offering them a discount for the ticket.

Behind the scenes

Another great way that companies can promote their events is via social media, as there are plenty of promotional opportunities. For example, companies can create behind the scenes content for the event that will grab the attention of the target audience and get them excited about attending the event.

Hashtag

Another way would be for the company to create an event hashtag so that the company - as well as the attendees - can communicate to people about the event by using the hashtag and finding each other. This will also help the company keep track of all the mentions that the event has generated and stay on top of the conversations of people that are looking to attend the event. In fact, using an event hashtag can even help companies generate even more attention around the event, which can, in turn, increase the number of people that are aware of, and interested in attending the event.

Ad campaigns

Of course, companies can always create advertising campaigns on relevant social media platforms where they'll be able to continuously promote the event to the right people and at the right time.

Collaboration

Finally, companies can collaborate with other brands and their sponsors, influencers, and keynote speakers for the event, and get them to promote the event to their audiences on social media platforms too.