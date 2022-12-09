Cold Chain Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Flourishing Restaurant and Retail Industries Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cold chain equipment are refrigerating equipment used across the cold chain for preserving and transporting frozen foods, pharmaceutical drugs, chemicals and several other temperature sensitive products. Some of the popular equipment used in cold chain include vaccine carriers, ice packs, cold boxes, cool packs, refrigerators, refrigerator trucks & cars, reefer ships & containers, refrigerated warehouses and several others. These are designed to store and transport a wide array of products including frozen food (meat, fish), dairy products, bakery products, medical products, chemicals and several others.

The overall cold chain equipment market is primarily driven by the rising consumption of frozen food worldwide. Due to changing food habits and increased spending on food, the demand for frozen foods is projected to remain strong in the following years. Additionally, a growing number of restaurant chains and retail units across the world is another major factor supporting the market growth. Cold chain equipment are authorized by various organizations such as Food and Agriculture Organization, World Resources Institute, International Association for Food Protection, International Food Information Council and World Food Programme for food safety and security. This further encourages the adoption of cold chain in food supply.

As of 2021, the overall cold chain equipment market is led by the meat, fish and seafood segment. The segment accounted for nearly 40% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. Meat & seafood are the most commonly consumed food products requiring refrigerated storage and supply chain. Due to higher demand for these products as compared to other products, the segment is projected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Apart from meat & seafood, dairy products too forms a major segment in the overall cold chain equipment. Similar to meat & seafood, dairy products perish quickly and hence are required to stored and transported in refrigerated environment. Being among the important daily consumables, dairy products segment too is projected to maintain its promising position in the market throughout the following years.

As of 2021, the overall cold chain equipment market worldwide is led collectively by North America and Europe regions. Frozen foods including meat & seafood, bakery products and dairy products are highly popular across the regions. Due to high inclination towards consuming frozen foods in the regions, cold chain equipment have witnessed remarkable penetration over the period of time. In addition, presence of significant number of companies is another major factor supporting market growth.

In the following years, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing market for cold chain equipment. The demand for frozen food has witnessed substantial demand since the past few years. Due to growing steadily rising population along with changing food habits, the demand for refrigerated storage and transportation solutions is estimated to remain strong in the region. As a result, Asia Pacific would register the highest growth rate in the overall cold chain equipment market.

Market Segmentation

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Transportation Equipment

End-user

Meat & Seafood

Vegetable & Fruits

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Medical

Others

Companies Mentioned

AmeriCold Logistics-LLC

Lineage Logistics-LLC

Burris Logistics Inc.

Claus Sorensen A/S

Preferred Freezer Services Inc.

Swire Cold Storage Pty Ltd.

Oxford Logistics Group

JBT Corporation

ColdEX Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

