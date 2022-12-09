Mylar Market Size Worth $20.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.9%: AMR

Increasing use of mylar in several end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, and others drives the growth of the global mylar market. By application, the bags and pouches segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mylar market was estimated at $10.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $20.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $20.4 Billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 262 Segments Covered Application, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers Increasing use of mylar in several end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, and others. Restraints The non-biodegradable nature of mylar Opportunities Rise in demand for mylar tapes



Covid-19 Scenario-

Although the outbreak of the pandemic presented many packaging firms with new challenges, it had a positive impact on the mylar packaging market, since this type of packaging is used to store dry foodstuffs like white rice, wheat, flour, beans, sugar, and oats.

Many countries including India were switching to mylar packaging due to the increasing food safety issues during the pandemic.

The global mylar market is analyzed across application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the bags and pouches segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the global mylar market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. The labels and laminates segments are also analyzed in the report.

By end-use industry, the food and beverage segment held more than half of the global mylar market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pharmaceuticals segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care segments are also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than half of the global mylar market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global mylar market report CS Hyde Company, Uline Company, FINE PACKAGE CO., LTD., Grafix Plastics, IMPAK CORPORATION, Jarrett Industries, BCW Diversified, Inc., Protective Packaging Corporation, RH Nuttall, and Tekra Corporation.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

