Xtract One Technologies Selected by Hyundai Transys to Secure Facilities and Keep Weapons Out

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway security screening solution was selected to protect entrances at Hyundai Transys in West Point, Ga. The SmartGateway will be deployed at the manufacturing plant to protect workers and staff from weapons entering the buildings and to prevent mass casualty events.

“We were able to view and test Xtract One’s Gateway at our partner’s facility - Kia Georgia Inc. - which has had great success with keeping weapons out,” said Jinho Kim, manager, GA & EHS at Hyundai Transys Georgia Powertrain Inc. “We were impressed by the way the Gateway solution was quickly and accurately detecting weapons, and we felt the customization aspect would fit seamlessly into our manufacturing facility.”

Xtract One’s SmartGateway is the latest iteration of its Gateway screening solution. It is a fast, frictionless, entry screener used by manufacturing plants, casinos and large arenas to unobtrusively detect guns, knives and other potential weapons on people as they enter a facility – without requiring them to empty their pockets of personal items.

“Auto manufacturers, their supply chains and other large workplaces are well suited for our Gateway solution, since they often have to get hundreds of workers through the doors quickly during shift changes, which, without modern weapons detection technology, can be a long and slow process,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This is now our third customer in the auto manufacturing industry. Modern times calls for modern screening technology to protect employees. Walk-through metal detector systems are inefficient by modern standards, especially for these large facilities. They’re less secure and more intrusive than our Gateway, which makes our system the obvious choice to protect workers, partners and others who are entering a facility.”

The SmartGateway works by using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scanners to detect concealed guns and knives and then alert security personnel to conduct a secondary screening. If people aren’t carrying weapons, they simply walk through – no need to empty their pockets or other personal articles. Upgrades to the system have made SmartGateway very easy to learn and use, meaning it requires fewer personnel to operate relative to other scanning systems. It is also customizable to fit the security needs and requirements of individual facilities, including look and feel.

“We were so pleased with the way the Gateway solutions looked and worked at our facilities that we recommended Xtract One to our partner, Hyundai Transys,” said Ryan Smith, Program Manager – Security, at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. “Since implementing the solution, we have prevented a significant number of weapons from entering our facility. Additionally, the personnel screening time has been drastically reduced (21 seconds to 2.5 seconds). In an industry based on “just in time” processes, that additional time provides production the flexibility to maintain work areas during crucial times.”

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative multi-sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

