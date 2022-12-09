Optinose Announces Departure of Acting Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Michele Janis, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will leave Optinose to accept a CFO opportunity at a privately-held company. Ms. Janis will continue to serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer until her departure on December 30, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller stated “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Michele for her commitment and contributions to Optinose where she has been a valuable and trusted partner for over 11 years. Michele was instrumental in building the finance and accounting functions from the ground up and leading the Company’s transition from a privately held development stage to a publicly held commercial stage company. We wish Michele continued success in her new role.”

Anthony Krick, Vice President, Controller, will continue to serve as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and be responsible for financial reporting and managing the day to-day activities of the finance & accounting team. Jonathan Neely, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development will continue to lead investor communications. Mr. Krick and Mr. Neely will both continue to serve on the Company’s leadership team.

“It’s been a privilege to have played a key role in the evolution of Optinose and to have been part of an exceptionally talented team over the past 11+ years,” said Michele Janis, departing Acting Chief Financial Officer.

