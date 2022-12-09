BlueRush Announces Share Consolidation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), a leading personalized video Software as a Service company, is pleased to announce that it has effected the previously announced consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares ‎‎(“Common Shares”) on the basis of one ‎‎(1) ‎post-‎Consolidation Common Share for five (5) pre-Consolidation Common ‎Shares on December 8, 2022 (the “Effective Date”). The Consolidation was approved at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 20, 2022 on the basis of one ‎‎(1) ‎post-‎Consolidation Common Share for up to five (5) pre-Consolidation Common ‎Shares and the board of directors of the Company subsequently resolved to complete the Consolidation on the basis of one ‎‎(1) ‎for five (5). The Company anticipates that the Common Shares will commence trading, effective market open on December 19, 2022, on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis. The Company’s name and trading symbol remain unchanged.



Immediately prior to the Consolidation there were 170,501,086 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 34,110,217 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. Where the Consolidation results in a fractional Common Share, any resulting fractional Common Share that is less than one-half of a Common Share will be cancelled and each resulting fractional Common Share that is at least one-half of a Common Share will be changed to one whole post-Consolidation Common Share.

The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares is 9629N200 and ISIN is CA09629N2005. A letter of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) advices representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Registered shareholders are advised not to mail in the certificate(s) representing their Common Shares until they receive a letter of transmittal.

About BlueRush



BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information:

Steve Taylor, CEO

Tel: 416-457-9391

steve.taylor@bluerush.com