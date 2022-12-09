Global Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the defibrillator devices and equipment market share is predicted to reach a value of $9.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The defibrillator devices and equipmen market is expected to grow to $13.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major drivers of the defibrillator devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market

Technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the defibrillator and equipment market. Over the last three decades, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) have been upgraded with several new features such as rechargeable batteries, LCD screens, voice prompts, CPR tutorials, sophisticated self-testing software, fully automatic operation, and new types of shocks. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, the introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness, and the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs.

Overview Of The Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market

The defibrillator devices and equipment market consist of sales of heart-related diagnostic devices and related services. The Defibrillator devices and equipment are designed to detect life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Type: Implantable Defibrillators , External defibrillators

• By Implantable Defibrillators : Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D), Single & Dual Chamber

• By External defibrillators: Manual External Defibrillator (MEDs), Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)

• By End User: Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home Healthcare

• By Geography: The global defibrillator devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Medtronic, St. Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech LLC

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides defibrillator devices and equipment market analysis and in-depth defibrillator devices and equipment market research.

